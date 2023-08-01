Dollar sees a hike in interbank, decline in open market

The value of the US dollar experienced slight fluctuations in the interbank market on Tuesday (today), with a notable 90-paisa increase observed in its value against the Pakistani rupee.

At the closing time of trading on Tuesday, the State Bank indicated that the dollar was traded at Rs287.54.

In the open market however, the greenback saw a dip of Re1, and was traded at Rs290.

During the opening hours of trading today, the Pakistani rupee experienced a slight improvement against the US dollar, appreciating by 0.08%.

Currency dealers said the decision to continue credit card payments interbank had an impact on the market.

The demand for dollars in the interbank market has sustained, while it has decreased in the open market.

On Monday, the rupee had a minor decline, depreciating by 0.07% to settle at 286.64 against the US dollar.