Leaked details of Samsung Galaxy S24+, S24 Ultra leave consumers awestruck

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series, expected to launch early next year, has been making headlines with leaks about its features. Recent information reveals battery details of the Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra models.

According to tipster Ice Universe, the Galaxy S24+ is equipped with a battery (model number EB-BS926ABY) with a rated capacity of 4,755mAh.

On the other hand, the high-end Galaxy S24 Ultra comes with a battery (model number EB-BS928ABY) with a rated capacity of 4,855mAh.

Considering typical values, the S24+ is likely to have a battery of 4,900mAh, while the S24 Ultra may pack a 5,000mAh battery.

Leaked details about the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s camera suggest it will have a 200-megapixel Samsung HP2 primary rear sensor and a 12-megapixel Sony IMX564 sensor with an ultra-wide lens.

Additionally, the camera system may include a 12-megapixel Sony IMX754 sensor with 3x optical zoom and another 12-megapixel Sony IMX754+ sensor with 10x optical zoom.

These specifications indicate improvements over the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The Galaxy S24+ has been spotted on Geekbench with a model number SM-S926U, hinting at a chipset codenamed “pineapple.”

This chipset is different from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and is rumored to be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, paired with an Adreno 750 GPU.

It is likely to come with 8GB of RAM and run on Android 14 out-of-the-box.

Moreover, reports suggest the Galaxy S24 series might feature titanium frames, replacing the aluminum frames of its predecessors.

The Galaxy S24+ is expected to boast a larger 6.65-inch display, compared to the 6.6-inch panel on the Galaxy S23+.

With these exciting features, Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series is eagerly anticipated by smartphone enthusiasts worldwide.