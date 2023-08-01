Watch Live
Pakistan » Punjab

LHC constitutes probe body for Central Business District project

Court issues stay order on WASA's proposal for a drain system until next hearing
Arshad Ali Aug 01, 2023
Photo: APP

The Lahore High Court has constituted an inquiry committee to probe into the Central Business District project.

The five-member committee includes officers from various departments.

The court issued a restraining order on WASA’s proposal until the next hearing.

The court order stated that the inquiry committee should conduct a probe and submit a report during the upcoming hearing.

It ordered the CBD officials to fully cooperate with the committee.

The court issued a restraining order on WASA’s proposal for the drain system until the next hearing.

The WASA had released Rs250 million for the drainage system.

The court declared the CBD report unsatisfactory.

Justice Shahid Kareem issued a written order for the hearing of petitions filed for dealing with smog.

