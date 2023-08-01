LHC constitutes probe body for Central Business District project

The Lahore High Court has constituted an inquiry committee to probe into the Central Business District project.

The five-member committee includes officers from various departments.

The court order stated that the inquiry committee should conduct a probe and submit a report during the upcoming hearing.

It ordered the CBD officials to fully cooperate with the committee.

The court issued a restraining order on WASA’s proposal for the drain system until the next hearing.

The WASA had released Rs250 million for the drainage system.

The court declared the CBD report unsatisfactory.

Justice Shahid Kareem issued a written order for the hearing of petitions filed for dealing with smog.