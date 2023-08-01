Punjab govt’s move to hoist flag worth Rs400mn faces opposition

A petition was filed on Tuesday in the Lahore High Court (LHC) against the Punjab caretaker government’s decision to hoist Pakistan’s flag worth Rs400 million on the occasion of 14th August at Liberty Chowk in Lahore.

Justice Raheel Kamran presided over the hearing, where the petition raised concerns about the country’s prevailing economic crisis and the lack of complete rehabilitation for flood victims.

The petitioner contended that spending forty crore rupees on flag hoisting was a clear reflection of government extravagance, particularly when many citizens were grappling with financial hardships and unaddressed rehabilitation issues.

“The flood victims have not been completely rehabilitated yet, and the country’s economic situation is the worst we’ve seen. In such circumstances, allocating such a huge sum for flag hoisting is difficult to comprehend,” stated the petitioner’s counsel, during the court proceedings.

He earnestly requested the court to intervene and prevent the Punjab government from proceeding with the flag hoisting plan, urging the funds to be redirected towards the betterment of public welfare, infrastructure development, and essential services.

Taking cognizance of the matter, the LHC sought a detailed report from the caretaker Punjab government regarding the budget allocation and expenditure for the flag hoisting project on August 4.