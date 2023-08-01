Barkhan: Six killed, 10 injured in van-bus collision

At least six people have been killed while ten others sustained injuries in a horrific collision between a passenger van and a bus near Radashim area of Barkhan on Tuesday.

According to details, the incident took place near Barkhan Radashim Buzdar petrol pump.

Eyewitnesses reported that the collision was so severe that six people tragically lost their lives on the spot.

Following the accident, emergency response teams and police rushed to the scene to provide immediate medical assistance to the injured and transferred the deceased to a nearby hospital.

Among the deceased were two individuals of Pathan ethnicity and four individuals belonging to the Saraiki community, who were reportedly on their way to Multan from Daikota when the tragic accident occurred.

The victims have been identified as Shahzad, Muhammad Kashif, Mujeeb, Tabish, Ismatullah, and Muhammad Akram.

Among the victims, two were from Balochistan, while four hailed from Punjab.

In the meantime, the local authorities have initiated an investigation into the cause of the collision.