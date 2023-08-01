EA Sports FC 24 unveils thrilling new features in latest video

EA Sports has revealed exciting new features for its upcoming game, EA Sports FC 24, available on the Nintendo Switch and various other platforms in June.

For the first time on the Switch, players can enjoy Volta Football, Ultimate Team, player, and manager career modes, as well as Joy-Con supported multiplayer. The game is set to launch this September.

In the player career mode, gamers can step into the shoes of legendary football managers like Pep Guardiola and Jürgen Klopp or create their own player character.

Whether you prefer being on the pitch or calling the shots from the touchline, this game offers you the choice to shape your football career.

John Shields, EA’s VP executive producer, shared in a recent interview that the game is performing exceptionally well on the Switch hardware.

He also stated that it has few differences compared to the versions for Xbox One and PlayStation 4, making it a highly representative experience on the Nintendo Switch.

To give players a taste of what’s to come, EA Sports released a gameplay trailer on its official YouTube channel, showcasing the thrilling features of EA Sports FC 24.

Football enthusiasts and gamers alike can look forward to a captivating gaming experience filled with player and manager career modes, along with other engaging features, when EA Sports FC 24 hits the market.