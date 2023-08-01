Bajaur blast: UN Security Council seeks stern action against perpetrators

The United Nations Security Council on Tuesday denouncing the blast at the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam - Fazl (JUI-F) workers’ convention in Khar, the capital area of Bajaur on Sunday afternoon urged all concerned countries to take decisive action against the perpetrators of the incident.

In a strongly worded statement, the Security Council emphasised that terrorism, in all its forms, poses a serious threat to global peace and security.

The Council called upon all concerned countries to take decisive action against the perpetrators behind the vicious attack in Bajaur.

“All individuals and entities involved in this act of terrorism, including their financial supporters and facilitators, must be brought to justice promptly,” the statement read, highlighting the necessity for swift and decisive action against those responsible for perpetrating such acts of violence.

The UN Security Council also made an earnest appeal to all nations to cooperate closely with the Government of Pakistan in its efforts to apprehend and prosecute the culprits in line with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions.

By calling for international cooperation, the Council demonstrated its commitment to stand united against terrorism and bring the perpetrators to justice, regardless of their location or affiliations.

The Council reiterated that any act of terrorism, regardless of the reasons or motivations behind it, is criminal, unjustified, and condemnable. It emphasised that acts of violence against innocent civilians, such as the attack in Bajaur, have no place in a civilized world and must be met with the strongest condemnation and collective resolve to combat such malevolence.