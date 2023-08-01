WATCH: Chilling footage reveals astonishing depths of earth’s deepest point

A chilling video trailer featuring Titanic director James Cameron sheds light on the astonishing depths of the ocean.

The trailer showcases Cameron’s ‘Deepsea Challenge,’ where he ventured into the Mariana Trench, the deepest part of the world’s oceans.

In this daring expedition, Cameron used a submersible specially designed to withstand the immense pressures at such depths.

The whole journey was documented for a National Geographic show called ‘Long Way Down: Mariana Trench.’

The video trailer offers a glimpse into the eerie reality of the ocean depths. As the sub descends, it becomes apparent that 90 percent of all ocean life resides near the surface.

Even nuclear submarines only reach about 800 feet below the waves, and the deepest scuba dive on record went down to 1,044 feet.

Beyond 3,300 feet, all sunlight vanishes, and even whales cannot dive beyond 8,200 feet. The infamous Titanic lies at approximately 12,500 feet, but things get weirder as the sub descends further.

The video introduces the snailfish, the deepest-living fish ever recorded, found at an astounding 25,262 feet below the ocean surface.

Eventually, the sub reaches the deepest part of the ocean, known as Challenger Deep, at an astonishing depth of 36,070 feet - the lowest point on Earth.

Cameron’s impressive achievement was accomplished in a seven-meter submersible named ‘Deepsea Challenger’ back in 2012.

The descent took around two hours and 37 minutes on March 26 of that year.

Spending approximately three hours exploring the ocean’s bottom, Cameron endured tremendous pressure during his solo dive to Challenger Deep.

This dive marked only the fourth ever to the Challenger Deep and the second with a crew on board, surpassing the depth record set by Trieste in 1960 by a few feet.

It was the first-ever solo dive to reach that extraordinary depth.