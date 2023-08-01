Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 9AM | 1st Aug 2023 | SAMAA TV Samaa News Headlines 9AM | 1st Aug 2023 | SAMAA TV Aug 01, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 9AM | 1st Aug 2023 | SAMAA TV Taboola Taboola ads will show in this div Recommended PM believes in emulating Chinese model to make Pakistan independent New York man stabs wife, 2-year-old daughter to death Musk removes giant, flashing X sign after furore Related Stories Human tragedy at sea: The high price paid by migrants seeking a better life in Europe Banish dark circles: Say hello to fresh, rejuvenated eyes! Bunji Hydropower project collects dust for 17 years Most Popular Islamabad announces two-day local holiday BISE Lahore announces matric Result 2023 Discover time-saving magic of the new Google Maps upgrade - get it now!