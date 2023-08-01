‘Back to books’: Schools in Sindh reopen post summer vacations

After a refreshing two-month summer vacation, private and government schools in Sindh have sprung back to life as they welcomed their eager students on the first day of the new academic session.

The teaching process has officially commenced in schools across the two major cities, with teachers engaging students in various learning activities aimed at nurturing young minds.

Excitement and enthusiasm filled the air as children reunited with their classmates and teachers after the extended break.

However, contrasting reports have emerged regarding the attendance rate in government schools, with statistics revealing that less than 50% of enrolled students were present on the opening day.

Earlier, the Sindh Education Department on Friday officially announced a two-month-long summer vacation for all public and private educational institutions from June 1 to July 31th.