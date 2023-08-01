New York man stabs wife, 2-year-old daughter to death

Zanoor Jaffari, a Long Island resident, has been charged with the stabbing deaths of his wife and 2-year-old daughter.

According to details, the incident occurred at their residence on Jefferson Avenue in Brentwood.

Authorities responded to a distressing 911 call just before 5 p.m. on Sunday, reporting a medical emergency at the Jaffari family’s home.

Upon arriving at the scene, they found Jaffari covered in his victims’ blood.

Misbah Batool, Jaffari’s wife, and their young daughter, Iazia, had tragically succumbed to the brutal stabbing attack.

The crime scene, marked with police tape, was filled with children’s toys like a yellow ball, a tricycle, a toddler slide, and a swing set, a stark contrast to the gruesome incident that had unfolded within the family’s gated residence.

According to Suffolk County Police Chief of Detectives John Rowan, the initial 911 call came from Jaffari’s parents, reporting a person in need of medical attention.

An investigation into the incident revealed that Jaffari had a history of alleged abuse toward his wife before relocating to Long Island from Brooklyn.

While Suffolk police had no prior record of domestic violence calls from the family’s address.

The couple’s remaining child, a 5-year-old son, is now in the temporary custody of relatives.