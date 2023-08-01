Euphoria star Angus Cloud dies aged 25

Angus Cloud, best known for his role on TV drama series Euphoria alongside Zendaya, passed away at his family’s home in Oakland. He was 25.

In an emotional statement, his family said: “It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways”.

His father had died recently and the star was, reportedly, struggling with his loss.

“Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend,” the statement continued.

No cause of death has been confirmed.

The statement added that Angus was open about his battle with mental health and it said it is hoped his passing can be “a reminder to others that they are not alone”.

Just two weeks ago he posted an Instagram post showing his dad wearing a red hooded tracksuit alongside the caption: “Miss u breh”