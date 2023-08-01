Pakistan raises issue of desecration of Quran with Denmark

Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday said he received a call from Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen during which he raised deep concern on the recent incidents of desecration of the Holy Quran in Denmark and other European countries.

In a tweet on social media platform X, he said, “I received a call from Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen, and raised our deep concern on the recent incidents of desecration of the Holy Quran in Denmark and other European countries.”

FM Bilawal said he acknowledged Danish government’s outreach to the Muslim world and condemnation of these abhorrent acts.

“I stressed the need for stopping Islamophobic acts that hurt the sentiments of Muslims across the world. Also emphasised the need to promote interfaith harmony and religious tolerance,” the minister wrote in his tweet.