PM Shehbaz meets BAP leaders as they come close to joining PML-N

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with a group of leaders from the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) in Islamabad on Tuesday which included provincial ministers, senators, and assembly members, sources said.

Former chief minister Jam Kamal Khan was unable to attend the meeting as he was out of the country. However, sources say that he will soon meet with the central leaders of Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) after returning to Pakistan.

The delegation of BAP comprised of Muhammad Khan Lehri, Toor Utmankhel, Sardar Masood Ali Khan Luni, Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, Sarfraz Bugti and Shoaib Nosherwani.

An alliance between the two parties could have a major impact on the political landscape in Balochistan. It could also help the PML-N to increase its strength in the province.

The meeting between the premier and the BAP leaders was held in a cordial atmosphere, sources said and added that two sides discussed a range of issues, including the political situation in Balochistan and the upcoming general election.