Fate of PCB’s domestic cricket to be decided on Wednesday

Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) important meeting will be held on Wednesday, in which key decisions would be taken regarding the future of domestic cricket in Pakistan.

According to the sources of SAMAA TV, it will be also be decided that who will be in the selection committee in the future.

Misbah-ul-Haq is expected to get some big post in the future set up of PCB, as he had a meeting with Zaka Ashraf recently.

Zaka Ashraf had offered Misbah-ul-Haq the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO) but Misbah-ul-Haq had said that he would like to take a technical post.