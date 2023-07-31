PDM parties given two days to name caretaker PM

All political parties in the ruling alliance - Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) - have been given a deadline of two days to name a caretaker prime minister.

The deadline was set at a consultative meeting of the coalition parties held at the Parliament House in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by representatives of coalition parties.

The parties have been asked by the government to nominate names for the caretaker slot after consulting with leadership in two days.

The current National Assembly (NA) is due to dissolve on August 12, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has hinted at dissolving it before official tenure.

The caretaker government will be responsible for overseeing the general election, which is expected to be held in October.