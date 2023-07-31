JUI-F lawyers forum demands inquiry into Bajaur blast

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam JUI-F Lawyers Forum in Quetta has condemned the suicide blast in Bajaur district and demanded Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa an inquiry into the incident.

Malik Khalilur Rehman, President of Jamiat Ulema Islam Law Forum in Quetta and others said in a press conference that the incident of suicide bombing in the workers convention is extremely heartbreaking and condemnable.

He said the violent incidents are aimed at JUI to disrupt it from the path of peaceful constitutional struggle, but such incidents cannot stop JUI from its mission.

The JUI-F leader demanded an inquiry into the tragic incident from Prime Minister Shabhaz Sharif and Interim Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“The attack on Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam is open terrorism,” he maintained.

President of JUI-F Lawyers Forum said that immediate action should be taken against the elements involved in the blast and the government should use all its resources for the speedy recovery of the injured workers.