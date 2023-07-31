Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Sports » Cricket

England win fifth Test against Australia to draw Ashes 2-2

Stuart Broad ended his career by picking up last wicket
AFP | Samaa Web Desk Jul 31, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
PHOTO: Twitter
PHOTO: Twitter

England beat Australia by 49 runs to win the fifth Test at The Oval on Monday and end the Ashes series all square at 2-2.

It was a fairytale ending for England’s Stuart Broad, who took the last wicket of Alex Carey and finished with his 604th Test wicket.

He had also finished his batting career with a six on the last delivery, which he faced in the second innings of the same Test match.

Australia, chasing 384 to win, collapsed from 264-3 to 334 all out, as the rain delay broke their momentum.

England did the bulk of the damage when, after a rain break of more than two hours, they took four Australia wickets for 11 runs in 19 balls.

Off-spinner Moeen Ali took three wickets on his way to innings figures of 3-76 and all-rounder Chris Woakes ended with 4-50.

Australia, as the holders, had already retained the Ashes but they remain without an Ashes series win in England since 2001.

The Kangaroos had won the first two Test matches before England won the third Test whereas the fourth Test match was drawn.

Stuart Broad

ashes series

test cricket

england vs australia

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Taboola ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular