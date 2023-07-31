England win fifth Test against Australia to draw Ashes 2-2

England beat Australia by 49 runs to win the fifth Test at The Oval on Monday and end the Ashes series all square at 2-2.

It was a fairytale ending for England’s Stuart Broad, who took the last wicket of Alex Carey and finished with his 604th Test wicket.

He had also finished his batting career with a six on the last delivery, which he faced in the second innings of the same Test match.

Australia, chasing 384 to win, collapsed from 264-3 to 334 all out, as the rain delay broke their momentum.

England did the bulk of the damage when, after a rain break of more than two hours, they took four Australia wickets for 11 runs in 19 balls.

Off-spinner Moeen Ali took three wickets on his way to innings figures of 3-76 and all-rounder Chris Woakes ended with 4-50.

Australia, as the holders, had already retained the Ashes but they remain without an Ashes series win in England since 2001.

The Kangaroos had won the first two Test matches before England won the third Test whereas the fourth Test match was drawn.