Explore the enchanting Northern heaven of Pakistan this summer

As the summer season sets in, escape the scorching heat and head to the picturesque northern destinations of Pakistan.

The northern region is a treasure trove of natural beauty, historical significance, and cultural diversity. Here are six must-visit destinations that offer a blend of stunning attractions and fascinating history:

1. Hunza Valley:

Nestled amidst the Himalayas, Hunza Valley is renowned for its breathtaking landscapes and historical landmarks. Explore the centuries-old Baltit and Altit Forts, visit the sacred Ganish Village, and be captivated by the panoramic views of Rakaposhi and Ultar Sar peaks.

2. Skardu:

Known as the gateway to some of the world’s highest peaks, Skardu boasts serene lakes, mesmerizing glaciers, and the historic Kharpocho Fort. Embark on a journey to the enchanting Shangrila Resort and explore the ancient Deosai Plains.

3. Naltar Valley:

A hidden gem, Naltar Valley is a haven of lush green meadows, pine forests, and turquoise lakes. Witness the beauty of Naltar Lakes and encounter the colourful local culture.

4. Swat Valley:

Rich in history and natural splendour, Swat Valley is dotted with ancient Buddhist ruins and picturesque landscapes. Visit Butkara Stupa, Mingora Bazaar, and indulge in the tranquillity of Malam Jabba ski resort.

5. Gilgit:

An ancient city with a fascinating history, Gilgit is home to the Karakoram Highway and the famous Gilgit River. Explore the unique Gilgit Rock Carvings, the ancient Buddha statue, and experience the vibrant culture of the region.

6. Fairy Meadows:

Tucked away in the lap of the Nanga Parbat, Fairy Meadows is a paradise for nature lovers. Trek through lush green meadows and witness the majestic Nanga Parbat , the ninth-highest peak in the world, and get a glimpse of the peak in the famous reflection lake in the valley.

These northern destinations offer an unforgettable summer experience with their awe-inspiring landscapes and rich historical heritage. Immerse yourself in the beauty and charm of these picturesque locations, making your summer getaway an unforgettable journey.