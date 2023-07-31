After Senate, Pakistan Army (Amendment) Bill sails through NA

After Senate, the Pakistan Army (Amendment) Bill, 2023 has been passed by the National Assembly with majority vote on Monday.

Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar presented the Pakistan Army Amendment Bill.

Pakistan Army Amendment Act Key Points

According to Bill, a person who will disclose unauthorized information, obtained in an official capacity for the security and interest of Pakistan, will be punished with rigorous imprisonment for up to five years.

Also, that information which will be disclosed with the permission of the Army Chief or authorized officer will not be punished while the whistleblower who disclose information against the interest of Pakistan and the Pakistan Army will be dealt with under the Official Secrets Act and the Army Act.

A person under this law will not take part in the political activity, moreover, an officer appointed in a general position will not be able to take part in political activity for two years after retirement, resignation or dismissal.

According to the amendment bill, senior army officers posted on sensitive duty will not be able to participate in political activities for five years after retirement and violators will be punished severely for up to two years.

It has been said in the bill that if a person under the Army Act is involved in electronic crime—purpose of which is to defame the Pakistan Army—then action will be taken against him under the Electronic Crime Act.

According to the Pakistan Army Amendment Bill 2023, a person who defames the army or spreads hatred against it will be imprisoned for up to two years and fined.

DHA, Cantonments’ Bill

The Defence Housing Authority Islamabad (Amendment) Bill, 2023 has been passed by the National Assembly of Pakistan.

The Cantonments (Amendment) Bill ,2023 has been passed by the National Assembly of Pakistan.

BoI, Urdu University Bill

The Board of Investment (Amendment) Bill ,2023 has been passed by the National Assembly of Pakistan.

The National Commission for Human Development (Amendment) Bill, 2023 has been passed by National Assembly

The Bill was presented by the Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain

The Federal Urdu University of Arts, Sciences and Technology, Islamabad (Amendment) Bill, 2023 has been passed by the National Assembly of Pakistan.

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, on behalf of Minister for Human Rights Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, presented the Annual Report of the National Commission for Human Rights for the period from December, 2021 to December, 2022, as required by sub - section (2) of section 28 of the National Commission for Human Rights Act, 2012.