‘Barbie’ sets new milestone, surpasses ‘The Dark Knights’ 15-year-old record

In a stunning turn of events, the iconic “Barbie’ has shattered a 15-year-old box office record previously held by the blockbuster film “The Dark Knight.”

The live-action adaptation of Barbie’s magic has taken Hollywood by storm, captivating audiences and achieving unprecedented success at the box office.

Barbie’s foray into the Hollywood realm has proven to be a game-changer, as the beloved doll’s global fan base eagerly flocked to theatres to witness her new cinematic journey. The movie’s engaging storyline, coupled with top-notch performances and dazzling visual effects, has garnered rave reviews from critics and fans alike.

“The Dark Knight,” released in 2008, held the record as the highest-grossing non-franchise film for an astounding 15 years. However, Barbie’s new film has surpassed this milestone, demonstrating the timeless appeal and cultural significance of the iconic character played successfully by Margot Robbie.

The success of Barbie’s movie not only marks a historic moment for the franchise but also showcases the immense popularity and enduring legacy of the beloved toy brand. As Barbie continues to inspire generations of children and adults alike, its presence in the world of cinema has solidified her status as a pop culture icon and a box office powerhouse.