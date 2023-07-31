He Lifeng, COAS vow to enhance Sino-Pak bilateral relations

Visiting Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng met General Syed Asim Munir, COAS on Monday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and defence cooperation were discussed. Both reiterated the desire to further enhance and strengthen bilateral relations in all fields.

