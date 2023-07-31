He Lifeng, COAS vow to enhance Sino-Pak bilateral relations
Chinese VP He Lifeng arrives in Pakistan to mark completion of CPEC's 10 years
Visiting Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng met General Syed Asim Munir, COAS on Monday.
During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and defence cooperation were discussed. Both reiterated the desire to further enhance and strengthen bilateral relations in all fields.
