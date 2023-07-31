Watch Live
He Lifeng, COAS vow to enhance Sino-Pak bilateral relations

Chinese VP He Lifeng arrives in Pakistan to mark completion of CPEC's 10 years
Samaa Web Desk Jul 31, 2023
Visiting Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng met General Syed Asim Munir, COAS on Monday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and defence cooperation were discussed. Both reiterated the desire to further enhance and strengthen bilateral relations in all fields.

China

COAS General Asim Munir

