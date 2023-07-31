Pakistan vs Afghanistan ODI series to be played from 22 August

Pakistan and Afghanistan’s ODI series will be played in Sri Lanka from 22 August to 26 August in Sri Lanka, Afghanistan Cricket Board confirmed on Monday.

The series was to be hosted by Afghanistan and it is part of future tour programme, so they had to select the venue for series.

Sri Lanka will also host Asia Cup along with Pakistan, right after this series, so both teams will practice in those conditions.

The first match will be played in Hambantota on 22 August whereas the venue for the second ODI will be same on 24 August. The final ODI will be played on 26 August in Colombo.

Pakistan team will reach Sri Lanka on 17 August whereas they will come to Pakistan on 27 August, as they will play the opening match of Asia Cup on 30 August against Nepal in Multan.

Pakistan is ranked second in the ODI ranking whereas Afghanistan is on eighth position.