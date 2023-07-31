More political leaders join IPP

Two political leaders, Malik Wajid from Sheikhupura and Muhammad Kamran from Lahore, on Monday joined the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP).

The two leaders recently met with senior IPP leader, Mian Khalid Mehmood, who warmly welcomed their decision to join the party.

During the meeting, Mian Khalid Mehmood clothed both leaders with party stoles.

Kamran expressed full confidence in the leadership of IPP Patron-in-Chief Jahangir Khan Tareen and President Abdul Aleem Khan.

He said that the IPP has rapidly gained popularity among the people.

He added that people from all walks of life have an equal right to participate in politics.

Further, Wajid commented that the events of May 9 left a stain on the nation’s political landscape.

He believed that the country will prosper and develop under leadership of Jahangir Khan Tareen and Abdul Aleem Khan.

Mehmood also extended a warm welcome to the young leadership and affirmed that IPP will play a significant role in the country’s construction, development, and prosperity.