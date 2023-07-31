Ananya Panday all set to promote ‘Dreamgirl 2’ as trailer release approaches

Bollywood starlet Ananya Panday is gearing up for an exciting new venture as she teams up with versatile actor Ayushmann Khurrana to promote “Dreamgirl 2.”

As the highly anticipated trailer release approaches, fans are eagerly awaiting the magic these two dynamic performers will bring to the screen.

“Dreamgirl,” the 2019 sleeper hit, showcased Ayushmann Khurrana in a never-seen-before role, where he played a man with the unique ability to impersonate female voices. The film received widespread acclaim for its unique concept, rib-tickling humour, and powerful performances. Now, the sequel is all set to take the story to new heights.

Ananya Panday, known for her charismatic screen presence and endearing performances, joins the cast of “Dreamgirl 2” to add her own charm to the narrative. Her pairing with Ayushmann has already generated much excitement among fans, and their on-screen chemistry is expected to be a major highlight of the film.

As the trailer release date draws near, social media platforms are abuzz with teasers and sneak peeks, fueling anticipation and leaving fans eager for more. The film’s production house and the lead actors have been teasing fans with intriguing posters and behind-the-scenes glimpses, further building excitement for the sequel.

“Dreamgirl 2” promises to deliver another dose of laughter, entertainment, and heartwarming moments, making it one of the most anticipated films of the year. With Ananya Panday and Ayushmann Khurrana joining forces, fans are assured of an unforgettable cinematic experience filled with laughter, love, and all the elements that made the first instalment a resounding success.

As the trailer release date draws near, cinephiles across the nation are counting down the days until they can witness Ananya and Ayushmann’s magic unfold on the big screen. With the perfect blend of talent and star power, “Dreamgirl 2” is all set to take the audience on a roller-coaster ride of emotions and laughter, cementing its place as one of the most-awaited sequels in Bollywood.