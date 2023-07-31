Margot Robbie’s ‘Barbie’, surpasses five famous Hollywood movies

Margot Robbie’s highly anticipated live-action Barbie movie has taken the box office by storm, breaking records previously held by some of Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters.

The film, which features Robbie in the iconic role of Barbie, has captivated audiences worldwide with its stunning visuals. Let’s take a closer look at the five famous Hollywood movies that Barbie has surpassed in box office success:

1. Wonder Woman (2017):

Directed by Patty Jenkins, Wonder Woman was a groundbreaking superhero film that shattered gender stereotypes and became a cultural phenomenon. Barbie’s box office triumph now places it ahead of this superhero classic.

2. The Lion King (2019):

Disney’s live-action adaptation of The Lion King was a massive hit, captivating audiences with its breathtaking visuals and beloved characters. Barbie’s success now makes it one of the highest-grossing films of all time.

3. Frozen II (2019):

The sequel to Disney’s beloved animated film, Frozen II, was a global sensation, charming audiences with its enchanting story and memorable songs. Barbie’s box office achievements have now pushed it ahead of this beloved animated blockbuster.

4. Avengers: Endgame (2019):

The epic conclusion to Marvel’s Avengers saga, Avengers: Endgame, was a record-breaking film that united superheroes from across the Marvel universe. Barbie’s remarkable performance now places it among the highest-grossing films in cinematic history.

5. Beauty and the Beast (2017):

Disney’s live-action adaptation of the classic fairytale, Beauty and the Beast, enchanted audiences with its dazzling visuals and timeless story. Barbie’s box office success has now made it a top-grossing film, surpassing this beloved Disney classic.

Margot Robbie’s portrayal of Barbie has won the hearts of audiences of all ages, propelling the film to unprecedented success at the box office. The movie’s positive reception is a testament to the enduring appeal of the iconic Barbie character and the captivating storytelling that brings her to life on the big screen. With its groundbreaking achievements, Barbie has proven itself as a force to be reckoned with in the film industry, setting new standards for success and breaking records previously held by Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters.