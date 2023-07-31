UNESCO recommends putting Venice on heritage danger list

The UN’s cultural agency UNESCO on Monday recommended that Venice be added to its list of world heritage in danger, saying the Italian authorities needed to step up efforts to secure the historic city and its surrounding lagoon.

UNESCO said in its recommendation that Venice risked “irreversible” damage due to a string of issues ranging from climate change to mass tourism. The recommendation will now go to a meeting of UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee in Riyadh in September for adoption.

The popularity of Venice as a tourist destination has raised concerns about sustainability. The large number of tourists and cruise ships can put a strain on the city’s delicate infrastructure and environment, prompting discussions on managing tourism impact.

Venice, Italy, is one of the world’s most renowned tourist destinations, attracting millions of visitors each year. Its rich history, unique architecture, and picturesque canals contribute to its popularity.

Venice is famously known as the “City of Canals” due to its network of over 150 canals, which serve as the primary mode of transportation throughout the city.

Gondolas, traditional flat-bottomed boats, are a popular tourist attraction and are often associated with Venice. Additionally, water buses, known as “vaporetti,” provide a practical means of transport for both locals and tourists.

Piazza San Marco, or St. Mark’s Square, is the main public square in Venice and a central gathering place for tourists. It is home to iconic landmarks such as St. Mark’s Basilica and the Campanile bell tower.

The Venice Carnival is an annual event held in the weeks leading up to Lent. It’s a colorful and extravagant celebration featuring masked balls, parades, and various festivities.

The island of Murano, near Venice, is renowned for its centuries-old tradition of glassmaking. Tourists visit Murano to witness glassblowing demonstrations and purchase exquisite Murano glass souvenirs.

The Rialto Bridge is one of the most famous landmarks in Venice, spanning the Grand Canal. It’s a popular spot for tourists to take photos and enjoy the stunning views.

Venice is known for its unique cuisine, featuring dishes such as fresh seafood, risotto, and cicchetti (small snacks). Tourists often indulge in local restaurants and enjoy the city’s culinary delights.

Venice experiences high tourist seasons during spring and summer. However, visitors should be aware of the possibility of “acqua alta” or high tides, which can flood certain areas of the city during the fall and winter months.