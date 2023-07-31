Pakistani pink salt gains traction in China

The popularity of Pakistani Himalayan pink salt products, including salt lamps and bath salts, has been growing in recent years in China, as stated by Consul General of Pakistan in Shanghai, Hussain Haider.

Addressing a webinar on the promotion of Pakistani pink salt, jointly held by the Consulate General of Pakistan in Shanghai and the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan, Haider emphasised that Pakistan can further expand its export of salt products to China by enhancing its marketing and packaging strategies.

According to the General Administration of Customs of China, Pakistani Himalayan pink salt exports to China reached $4,968,223 in 2021 and $5,747,492 in 2022, showing a year-on-year increase of 15.68%.

This demonstrates the gradually expanding market and promising prospects of pink salt exports to China.

The improvement in Pakistani salt exports can be attributed to a combination of factors, including increased awareness among Chinese consumers about the health benefits of pink salt, successful marketing campaigns, and the establishment of strong trade partnerships between Pakistani exporters and Chinese importers.

The rise in exports has not only boosted the Pakistani salt industry but also provided a much-needed economic boost to the country.

Increased demand has created new jobs in the mining and processing sectors, contributing to the overall growth of the local economy.

During the webinar, Ismail Suttar, chairman of the Salt Manufacturers Association of Pakistan (SMAP) and president of the Employers Federation of Pakistan, highlighted that as the popularity of pink salt continues to grow, the Pakistani government, in collaboration with industry stakeholders, is actively exploring ways to expand production capacity and improve infrastructure.

These efforts are aimed at ensuring the sustainability of the salt industry and maximising its potential to meet rising demand from China and other international markets.

Wang Zihai, Pakistan’s Honorary Investment Counsellor in China, mentioned at the webinar that pink salt lamps, a major product of Pakistan’s pink salt export to China, act as air purifiers, killing bacteria and removing dust, allergens, smoke, odours, and mould spores.

These lamps are also popular among Chinese consumers as decoration and night lights, creating a tranquil atmosphere.

In addition to lamps, BBQ salt, bath salt, and decorative salt are other advantageous products from Pakistan with huge potential in the Chinese market.

In the first half of this year, Pakistani Himalayan pink salt exports to China reached $2,694,493, showing a slight decrease of 5% compared to $2,839,582 during the same period last year.

To make up for the decline, about 30 companies from China and Pakistan shared their views at the webinar to promote Pakistani pink salt exports to China.

They agreed that Pakistani salt exporters should take steps to ensure the quality and authenticity of their products to cater to the Chinese market.

Extensive quality control measures need to be implemented to maintain the high standards that Chinese consumers expect.

Additionally, efforts should be made to promote the unique characteristics of pink salt through various marketing channels, including social media platforms and trade shows.