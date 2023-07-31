PM believes in emulating Chinese model to make Pakistan independent

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that they want to move away from loans and want to become self-reliant and for this purpose, Pakistan must emulate Chinese model.

He was addressing a ceremony to commemorate the 10th anniversary of CPEC.

He said that the second phase of CPEC will focus on growth, openness, and connectivity.

PM Shehbaz said that second phase of the CPEC will be the phase of high-quality development and a number of corridors including growth corridor, special economic zones (SEZs), livelihood innovations corridors along with green projects and openness and connectivity corridors.

He expressed confidence that with the CPEC in place, Gwadar would evolve into one of the busiest ports in the region.

