Two killed in drive-by shooting in Lahore’s Mughalpura
Police launch investigation
Two persons shot dead in drive-by shooting in Lahore’s Mughalpura area.
According to Lahore Police, the victim was intercepted by motorbike assailants, who opened gun shots and killed them on the spot.
Police, forensic teams reached the crime site and shifted the dead bodies to the hospital.
Lahore Police also launched search operation in the area to arrest the culprits behind the deadly shooting.
