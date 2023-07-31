Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan

Two killed in drive-by shooting in Lahore’s Mughalpura

Police launch investigation
Samaa Web Desk Jul 31, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
PHOTO/FILE
PHOTO/FILE

Two persons shot dead in drive-by shooting in Lahore’s Mughalpura area.

According to Lahore Police, the victim was intercepted by motorbike assailants, who opened gun shots and killed them on the spot.

Police, forensic teams reached the crime site and shifted the dead bodies to the hospital.

Lahore Police also launched search operation in the area to arrest the culprits behind the deadly shooting.

shooting

Lahore Police

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Taboola ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular