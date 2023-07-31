Watch Live
Sports » Hockey

Pakistan Hockey Team’s consultant Shahnaz Shaikh not granted visa yet

Pakistan Hockey Team will travel to India on 1 August
Qadir Khawaja Jul 31, 2023
PHOTO: File

Pakistan Hockey Team’s consultant Shahnaz Shaikh has not received the visa yet, so he would not be able to travel to India with the team on 1 August.

Pakistan Hockey Team will travel to India to play Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai, where they will play the first match against Malaysia on 3 August.

According to the sources, Shahnaz Shaikh’s visa was applied after the team, as he was hired as the consultant recently.

It is pertinent to mention that the government had issued No Objection Certificate (NOC) to the team after getting clearing from the security agencies.

Pakistan will also play arch-rivals India, Japan, China and South Korea at the event, which they have won three times.

