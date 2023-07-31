Watch Live
Pakistan

Chinese VP says CPEC turned around hundreds of thousands of lives

Says project is foundation of new era of friendship between both nations
Samaa Web Desk Jul 31, 2023
Vice Premiere of China He Lifeng. Photo: Screengrab
Vice Premiere of China, He Lifeng, said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a project of important significance between both countries which has brought changes in lives of hundreds of thousands of peoples.

He was addressing a ceremony to commemorate the 10th anniversary of CPEC.

The Chinese vice premier said that the project is the foundation of a new era of friendship between both neighbouring countries.

Chinese VP said that China fully supported Pakistan in protecting its sovereignty.

This story is developing

