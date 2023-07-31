Chinese VP says CPEC turned around hundreds of thousands of lives
Says project is foundation of new era of friendship between both nations
Vice Premiere of China, He Lifeng, said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a project of important significance between both countries which has brought changes in lives of hundreds of thousands of peoples.
He was addressing a ceremony to commemorate the 10th anniversary of CPEC.
The Chinese vice premier said that the project is the foundation of a new era of friendship between both neighbouring countries.
Chinese VP said that China fully supported Pakistan in protecting its sovereignty.
This story is developing
Chinese vice premier visit
10 CPEC anniversary
Taboola
Taboola ads will show in this div