Chinese VP says CPEC turned around hundreds of thousands of lives

Vice Premiere of China, He Lifeng, said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a project of important significance between both countries which has brought changes in lives of hundreds of thousands of peoples.

He was addressing a ceremony to commemorate the 10th anniversary of CPEC.

The Chinese vice premier said that the project is the foundation of a new era of friendship between both neighbouring countries.

Chinese VP said that China fully supported Pakistan in protecting its sovereignty.

This story is developing