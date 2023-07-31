LPG price also goes up by record Rs23 per kg

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has jacked up the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) by record Rs23 per Kilogram for the month of August 2023.

According to the latest OGRA notification for the month of May, the price of LPG has been increased by Rs23.85 per kg while the domestic and cylinders have gone up by Rs281 to reach Rs2,373.64.

Earlier, the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Distributors Association on Sunday announced a countrywide strike on Monday (today) against price hike.