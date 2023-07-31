Discrimination incident at IIT Bombay sparks outrage

Tensions have escalated at the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay after an incident of food segregation sparked outrage among students.

A student was allegedly humiliated for consuming non-vegetarian food in the hostel canteen, leading to heated debates and protests on campus.

According to a student at IIT Powai, the incident took place last week in the canteen of hostel 12, reported [India Today][1].

This incident is not the first of its kind at IIT Bombay. Back in 2018, a circular by the IIT-Bombay hostel, which asked non-vegetarian students to use separate plates, had also caused controversy and sparked discussions about food segregation on campus.

Certain students had reportedly placed posters declaring “Vegetarian only are allowed to sit here” on the canteen walls, and they even went as far as forcing those who preferred non-vegetarian food to leave the area.

The student, who chose to remain anonymous, stated, “Three months ago, an RTI query revealed that the institute had no official food segregation policy. However, different seating arrangements based on students’ food choices are still being practised at the institute.”

In response to the incident, the Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle (APPSC), an informal students’ collective at the institute, took to Twitter to express their condemnation.

They tweeted, “Even though RTIs and emails for hostel GSec show that there is no institute policy for food segregation, some individuals have taken it upon themselves to designate certain mess areas as ‘Vegetarians Only’ and forcing other students to leave that area.”

The APPSC further criticised the act, stating that it reinforces the idea of superiority among certain groups on campus and perpetuates discrimination against students from marginalised backgrounds.

In an attempt to address the situation, the APPSC tore off the controversial posters and launched a campaign on social media to spread awareness about the issue. [1]: https://www.indiatoday.in/india/story/iit-bombay-students-only-vegetarians-allowed-to-sit-complain-hostel-canteen-2413790-2023-07-30