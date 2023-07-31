Gold per tola prices witness massive decline

The per tola price of 24-karat gold has been decreased by Rs2500 and available at Rs222200 on Monday against its sale at Rs 224,700 on last working day.

As per the Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association, the price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs2143 to Rs 190,501 whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat remained at Rs 174,626.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $16 per ounce to $1959.

