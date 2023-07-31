Snake stops play by entering ground during Lanka Premier League

The play was stopped in Lanka Premier League (LPL) match between Galle Titans and Dambulla Aura on Monday in Colombo, as a snake entered the ground.

The umpire made sure that the snake left the field, but it entered the dugout of Galle Titans.

The league management had to call the rescue and wildlife team to take care of the snake and take it out of the stadium.

Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik saw the funny side of it and tweeted that the “Naagin is back.”

He also took a dig at Bangladeshi team, who used to do “Naagin” dance after taking wickets.

Former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris tweeted that he had seen everything now.

Here is the video of snake roaming around in the ground.