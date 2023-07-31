Woakes’ double strike revives England’s bid to level Ashes

Chris Woakes removed Australia openers David Warner and Usman Khawaja to revive England’s hopes of a series-levelling win on the last day of the fifth and final Ashes Test at The Oval on Monday.

The left-handed batsmen had both made fine fifties to take Australia to 140-0 in pursuit of a mammoth target of 384 runs.

But Woakes, on an overcast morning and with a pitch freshened by rain – classic English conditions for swing and seam bowling – removed both batsmen in a burst of two wickets for one run in seven balls to reduce the tourists to 141-2.

Australia, as the holders, are already assured of retaining the Ashes at 2-1 up in the series.

They resumed on 135-0, with Warner 58 not and Khawaja unbeaten on 69, looking marginal favourites to complete a 3-1 series win and a first Ashes campaign triumph in England since 2001.

England pace great Stuart Broad, who on Saturday made a shock announcement he would retire after the match, took up the attack as the 37-year-old sought to dismiss Warner for the 18th time in Tests.

But it was Woakes who made the breakthrough that England so desperately needed when a good-length ball, angled across Warner, nipped off the seam and took the outside edge to give wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow a simple catch.

Warner was out for a well-made 60 and it was not long before Khawaja, the leading run-scorer in the series, followed him.

Khawaja was lbw to Woakes for 72 after being caught on the crease in front of middle and leg stumps by a full-length delivery.

He reviewed in the hope the ball had pitched outside leg stump, but replays upheld umpire Joel Wilson’s initial decision.

For all the fine start to their run-chase, history is against Australia.

If they reach their target, it will be the eighth-highest fourth-innings total to win any Test and the second-highest in England, behind Australia’s 404-3 at Headingley in 1948.

It would also be a new ground record – the highest successful fourth-innings chase in a Test at The Oval is England’s 263-9 against Australia way back in 1902.