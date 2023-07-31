Watch Live
Yasmin Rashid’s judicial remand extended

Lahore ATC directs police to file challan (charge sheet) for the case
Arshad Ali Jul 31, 2023
An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore has extended the judicial remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Yasmin Rashid in the speech against institutions case, until August 4.

The PTI leader appeared before the ATC judge as her previous judicial remand expired today (Monday).

The court, after considering the circumstances, extended her judicial remand for an additional 4 days and directed the police to file a challan (charge sheet) for the case.

