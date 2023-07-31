Threads App to Add DM: Instagram head confirms exciting new feature!

Meta’s new text-based app, Threads, has generated significant interest since its recent launch. The concept of using Instagram credentials to log in has intrigued users, offering a fresh way to express thoughts.

As Twitter faced declining interest and major changes, Threads emerged as a potential alternative, providing a distinct experience from Elon Musk’s platform, now known as X.

Excitingly, the app will soon introduce direct messaging (DM) for users, allowing them to chat with one another. This news was confirmed by Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, during an interview with The Washington Post.

Users are eager to explore the evolving features of the app and its potential for meaningful connections and interactions.

However, Mosseri clarified in an earlier interview that Threads is not meant to replace Twitter. Instead, it is designed to serve as a “public square for communities on Instagram that never really embraced Twitter.”

The launch of Threads has left users enthusiastic about new possibilities for expressing themselves while preserving the sense of community unique to Instagram’s ecosystem.

The absence of DMs on Threads was initially surprising to users, but Mosseri’s confirmation indicates that the feature is on its way. Private communication and engagement are crucial aspects of any social media platform, and the addition of DMs will be welcomed by users.

During the interview with The Washington Post, Mosseri discussed the priorities of his team in regard to Threads. Enabling people to message each other within the app is a key focus, and prompt resolution of these fundamental issues is emphasized.

The app is also implementing a Twitter-like feature for select users, organizing their feeds into “Following” and “For You” sections.

The “For You” view presents a mix of posts from both followed profiles and recommended accounts, while the “Following” view displays posts exclusively from the users one follows, arranged chronologically.