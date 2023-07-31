Ex-SBCA chief Kaka arrested in Nasla Tower case

Former director general of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) Manzoor Qadir alias Kaka has been nabbed in the Nasla Tower case on Monday.

An anti-corruption court in Karachi heard the Nasla Tower case during which the former SBCA chief appeared before the court and requested to extend his interim bail.

However, the court has taken action against the former SBCA chief and canceled his interim bail, which had been granted on a bond of Rs 500,000.

During the court hearing, the investigation officer and lawyer, Sarkar Sharafuddin, strongly opposed the bail application, presenting compelling evidence against Manzoor Qadir Kaka.

The investigation officer revealed that Kaka had illegally sanctioned the map of Nasla Tower, allowing an increase in the land area from 700 yards to 1100 yards.

Moreover, it was revealed that Manzoor Qadir and several others involved in the case were accused of passing an illegal map of government land through the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA).

On June 16, 2021, the Supreme Court ordered the Karachi Commissioner to demolish the residential plaza on Sharae Quaideen after ensuring that it has been vacated. The high-rise building has 43 luxury apartments. The estimated market cost of each flat is around Rs35 million.

The top court was hearing petitions against encroachments in the city when it ordered the demolition of Nalsa Tower.

The case has since been under investigation to hold accountable those responsible for the unlawful actions leading to the construction of the tower.