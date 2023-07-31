Tech rumours: Galaxy S24 Ultra might sport iPhone 15 Pro like material

Samsung has recently unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5, which has triggered a surge of rumours surrounding the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 series.

One of the most highly anticipated features is the possibility of the Galaxy S24 Ultra sporting a titanium frame, similar to the iPhone 15 Pro.

A well-known leaker, Ice Universe, shared a picture of the periodic table with the number ‘22,’ hinting at the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s potential titanium frame.

This material offers several advantages over the Armour aluminium frame of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, which is known for its durability.

Titanium is not only stronger and harder than aluminium, but also highly resistant to corrosion, giving the phone a premium look and added toughness.

However, the downside is that titanium is more expensive than aluminium, and if Samsung opts for this upgrade, the Galaxy S24 Ultra could become pricier than its predecessor.

Already priced at $1,200, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is considered a premium device, and a titanium frame could further increase its cost.

Notably, Samsung seems to be following in Apple’s footsteps, as rumours suggest that the forthcoming iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will also feature titanium construction, potentially contributing to a $200 price increase.

While titanium offers the advantage of being lighter than stainless steel, making the iPhone 15 Pro Max lighter, the same won’t apply to the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Titanium is denser than aluminium, and since the Galaxy S23 Ultra is already a hefty device weighing 234 grams, adopting titanium may result in an even heavier successor, making it less appealing for Samsung to make the switch.

In conclusion, the potential inclusion of a titanium frame in the Galaxy S24 Ultra could offer enhanced durability and a more luxurious appearance.

However, consumers should be prepared for a higher price tag and the possibility of a heavier device if this rumoured change comes to fruition.