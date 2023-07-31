Pakistan’s soil holds whopping $6.1 trillion value, claims Musadik Malik

Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik revealed on Monday the staggering value of mineral resources in Pakistan, estimated at a colossal $6.1 trillion.

Addressing a presser in Islamabad, the minister emphasised the urgent need to bring an end to the prevailing economic challenges.

He attributed the economic powerhouses of America, including tech giants Apple, Google, and Amazon, as benchmarks for potential growth. The combined value of these three companies alone amounts to a staggering 6 trillion dollars.

Addressing the longstanding issue of disproportionate wealth distribution in the country, the Minister vowed to foster a more inclusive economic environment.

Expressing his determination to ensure that the benefits of development reach every corner of the nation, Mr. Malik announced his plans to extend a red-carpet welcome to all individuals willing to contribute to Pakistan’s growth.

“As development projects take shape in Pakistan, we are committed to welcoming those who wish to participate in our journey of progress,” declared Mr Malik.

“I will personally oversee the recruitment of individuals at the airport who exhibit dedication and enthusiasm to contribute to the development of our great nation,” added Malik.