Earn $3 million in record time: GTA Online glitch benefits solo gamers!

A new glitch in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online has been discovered, allowing solo players to earn a whopping $3 million every 5 minutes.

This glitch involves buying and selling cars in the game and can be executed on all platforms.

To make use of this glitch, players need to have enough money to purchase expensive in-game rides and unlock a bird in the Director Mode.

Here’s how the glitch works:

Enter an Invite Only session in GTA Online. Use the in-game smartphone to visit an automobile website and buy a car of your choice. Select a garage to store the car, and then disconnect the internet after the webpage shows “SOLD.” Wait for about five seconds and then reconnect the internet. Head back into GTA Online, and the game will show an error and take you into story mode. Access the Interaction Menu and launch the Director Mode. Choose the option for Actors, Animals, and select any available bird. As the bird, open the game’s map and set a waypoint near Procopio Beach. Go to the Interaction Menu, choose Location, and select Waypoint. Once you spawn as the bird at the Waypoint, start flying and open the Interaction Menu again. Highlight “Quit to Story Mode” and attempt to collide with a moving car. Right before hitting the car, quickly click on “Quit to Story Mode” and exit Director Mode. This will trigger an infinite black screen with a loading icon. It may take a few tries to execute this step correctly. While on the black screen, open the Interaction Menu, move up one option, and click on it (as visuals won’t be visible). If done correctly, the game will prompt you to confirm launching the Director Mode. Click “Yes,” exit Director Mode, and enter an online lobby. You will notice that your money is unchanged from before buying the car. The vehicle will still be in the chosen garage, and you can sell it to earn cash.

However, there is a daily sell limit to consider. While this glitch can help you make a significant amount of money and have fun in the game, keep in mind that glitches may be fixed by game developers in future updates.

So, enjoy responsibly and within the game’s intended mechanics.