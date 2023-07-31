Daredevil, known for high-rise stunts, dies after falling from 68th floor

Remi Lucidi, a 30-year-old French daredevil, has tragically died after falling off the 68th-story of the Tregunter Tower complex in Hong Kong.

Reportedly the 30-year-old arrived at the building around 6 p.m. and told security guards that he was visiting a friend on the 40th floor.

An officer attempted to apprehend Lucidi after learning that this “friend” had no relation to him whatsoever, but by then the daredevil had already entered an elevator.

According to Hong Kong officials, Lucidi is believed to have become trapped outside the top-floor penthouse.

In a desperate attempt to find help, he frantically knocked on a window, alerting a maid within the apartment to contact the police.

Sadly, he lost his balance and subsequently plunged to his death.

Upon reaching the top of the building, officials found the hatch to the roof open but Lucidi was nowhere in sight.

It was then discovered he had tragically fallen to his death, 68 stories below.