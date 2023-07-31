IPP’s Firdous Ashiq denounces blast at JUI-F’s gathering in Bajaur

In a strong reaction to the recent suicide blast at a Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) convention in Bajaur, Central Information Secretary of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, condemned the heinous act and expressed heartfelt condolences for the lives lost.

“The Bajaur blast is a conspiracy to disrupt the peace and order of our beloved country,” stated Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, emphasising the need to stand united against anti-national elements.

“These cowardly acts of violence do not deserve any concession,” she added firmly.

Dr. Awan extended prayers for the departed souls and called for patience and strength for the bereaved families during this difficult time.

The IPP’s representative highlighted the positive development and progress in the country, attributing the enemy’s anxiety and worry to the increasing prosperity and greenery.

“The hostile forces are attempting to disrupt the peace and order of our nation through these nefarious acts,” she said.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, while expressing concern over the true face of anti-national elements, asserted, “They reveal their hideous intentions during moments of positive development in the country.”

She expressed hope that the state machinery would take appropriate action against these elements to safeguard the nation’s interests.