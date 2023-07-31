Pakistan, China sign six agreements, MoUs for promotion of bilateral ties

Pakistan and China have signed six agreements and memoranda of understanding for the promotion of bilateral cooperation.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the visiting Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng in Islamabad on Monday.

Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal and the National Development and Reforms Commission of People’s Republic of China vice chairman signed the document on the joint cooperation committee of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The second document signed by the two sides was related to the establishment of an experts exchange mechanism within the framework of the CPEC.

The third document was signed by Ministry of National Food Security Secretary Zafar Hassan and Chinese Charge d’Affaires Pang Chunxue for the export of dried chilli from Pakistan to China.

National Highway Authority Member Planning Asim Amin and Chinese Charge d’Affaires Pang Chunxue signed the fourth document on the realignment of Karakoram Highway Phase II project feasibility study.

The two sides also signed through diplomatic channels the MoU on Industrial Workers’ Exchange Program. The two sides agreed to promote the strategic ML-1 project.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Sharif said the documents signed today were aimed at further enhancing economic relations between Pakistan and China.

The PM said under the CPEC, more than $25 billion worth of investment, has taken place in Pakistan’s power and hydel sector, road infrastructure and public transport.

“We are now entering the second phase of the CPEC, which will envisage investments in sectors such as agriculture and information technology,” he added.

The prime minister said Pakistan is absolutely ready to contribute towards Chinese President Xi Jinping’s vision of shared destiny of progress and prosperity.

He said both ML-1 and Karachi Circular Railway projects are of immense importance, expressing the confidence that both the sides will successfully achieve these and many other projects.

He was confident that this will help Pakistan stand on its own feet. He said Pakistan will emulate the Chinese model of development to achieve peace and prosperity in the country.

PM Sharif said both Pakistan and China enjoyed a unique relationship. He said Pakistan and China are all-weather friends, iron brothers and this friendship will continue, and will not tolerate any obstacles in its way.