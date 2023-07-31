Railway cop shoots dead ASI, three passengers on train; arrested

In a shocking and tragic incident, a Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable went on a shooting spree on board the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Express, resulting in the death of an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) and three passengers.

The accused constable, identified as Chetan Singh, was later arrested by the authorities. The incident occurred early Monday morning between the Vapi and Palghar stations in Maharashtra.

Constable Chetan Singh, who was reportedly part of an escort team assigned to provide security to the train, suddenly began firing his automatic weapon, an AKM (modified version of AK-47).

He fired 12 rounds, and ASI Tikaram was the first to fall victim to the senseless act of violence.

After shooting the senior officer, Constable Chetan continued his rampage through coaches B5, S6, and the pantry car, taking the lives of three passengers – whose identities are yet to be disclosed.

According to RPF sources, constables are regularly assigned to accompany express trains as a precautionary security measure. In this case, Constable Chetan Singh was part of the escort team that traveled with the train until Surat railway station, where they rested for a few hours before resuming their duties.

The motive behind the incident is currently under investigation, but initial reports suggest that the constable may have been suffering from “mental health issues”.

Railway Protection Force Inspector-General of Police (IG) Pravin Sinha confirmed that Constable Chetan Singh was known to have a short temper, but there were no prior complaints indicating that he was deeply upset or troubled.

The accused constable has been taken into custody and is currently being held at Borivali Police Station.