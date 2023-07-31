Raja Riaz to begin second phase of consultation for caretaker PM on August 2

Raja Riaz, the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, has announced the commencement of the second phase of consultations to finalize the names for the caretaker prime minister.

The consultations are scheduled to begin on August 2, and Raja Riaz aims to propose three candidates for the crucial position.

Speaking about the consultation process, Raja Riaz stated that in addition to his own party, the Jamaat-e-Islami and the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) will also be involved in the discussions.

Moreover, efforts are being made to include prominent economists, politicians, and accomplished technocrats in the list of potential names for the caretaker prime minister.

Earlier, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will also consult over the name for the caretaker PM with Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Raja Riaz in a meeting scheduled for August 2 or 3.