PM takes notice of torture on Rizwana, seeks report from CM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, while strictly taking notice of the incident of torture on a teenage domestic worker, sought a report from Punjab chief minister.

The PM directed caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi to provide best possible medical treatment to the wounded Rizwana.

He said every effort should be made to save the life and restore the health of the minor girl, adding that dispensation of justice should be ensured to the oppressed girl.

Shehbaz said that without considering who was the culprit, justice and rule of law should be ensured, as oppressor and law violators did not deserve any leniency.

He asked the police not to succumb to any pressure, and strictly implement the law, as society could not afford such lawlessness and barbarity.

The PM assured the parents of the injured child that justice would be done.