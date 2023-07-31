EASA advises airlines for Lahore, Karachi flights over security concerns

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has issued a significant advisory to airlines regarding flight altitudes while flying over Lahore and Karachi in Pakistan.

Citing the “current security situation in Pakistan with the presence of violent non-state actor groups with confirmed anti-aviation weaponry, possibly MANPADS (man-portable air-defence systems),” EASA has advised airlines not to fly below FL 260 altitude in these regions.

The advisory, though non-binding, carries crucial implications for air operators and has been issued in light of perceived threats to civil aviation in the specified areas.

EASA expressed concerns about the potential risks associated with flying at altitudes below FL 260, emphasizing the importance of precautionary measures.

The Kashmir region, with its ongoing territorial dispute and sporadic military operations, also adds to the complexity of the situation. EASA highlights the risk of inadvertent misidentification in the event of military escalation, particularly within the FIR Lahore (OPLR) airspace.

In its latest advisory note, EASA noted that there remains a continued possible threat to civil aviation, necessitating caution during flights over these areas.

The agency has encouraged air operators to consider this information, along with any other relevant data, as part of their own risk assessments.

Airlines are urged to complement this advisory with guidance or directions from their respective national aviation authorities as deemed appropriate.

EASA’s approach aligns with its mission as a neutral body, dedicated to promoting confidence in safe air operations in Europe and globally.

The agency plays a vital role in formulating rules, standards, and guidance, certifying aircraft and equipment, and overseeing aviation organizations across various domains.

This advisory from EASA comes in the context of similar advisories issued for French and German air operators over the past year.

The agency’s stress on exercising extreme caution while flying over Pakistan highlights its commitment to prioritizing passenger safety and maintaining the integrity of air operations in the region.

While EASA’s advisory does not reference any specific threat of attack applicable to flights into, out of, or within Pakistan,